Local A ‘Cloud Terrace’ will open atop the Pru in 2023 View Boston will feature three stories of attractions, replacing the former Skywalk Observatory. A rendering of the outdoor observation area on the 51st floor of the Prudential Tower, part of the building's new attraction, View Boston. Boston Properties

View Boston, a three-story observatory and exhibit opening atop the Prudential Center in 2023, has released new details about what exactly will occupy the 50th, 51st, and 52nd floors of the iconic skyscraper.

Beyond offering the best views Boston has to offer, the goal of View Boston, run by Boston Properties (BXP), seems to be providing visitors a first stop in the city, where they can map out a travel plan tailored to their interests.

“We are thrilled to offer guests a glimpse of what to expect at View Boston as we continue to gear up for our launch,” BXP EVP Bryan Koop said. “This exciting, immersive destination is designed to give each visitor a unique and expansive experience of the city, for locals and visitors alike. We can’t wait to welcome visitors to the space in 2023.”

Guests who visit the attraction will begin on the 52nd floor, known as The View. Featuring panoramic views of the city, guests can also step up on an elevated platform known as The Lookout, which features Virtual Viewers that will zoom in on specific neighborhoods in Boston and provide additional info about each.

A rendering of the 52nd floor of View Boston atop The Lookout.

Moving down a story, the 51st floor will be known as The Cloud Terrace. Featuring a 360-degree open air roof deck, the terrace features plenty of photo opportunities, including a selfie station known as The Big Picture that gives guests a photo shot from the perspective of a camera mounted on the nearby 200 Clarendon Street skyscraper.

Keeping with the Cloud Terrace’s theme, visitors can dine at an indoor/outdoor cocktail lounge called Stratus, which features seasonal drink menus and shareable small plates.

The 50th floor, known as The City, is a hub of interactive exhibits, including Boston 365, a 3-dimensional model of the city; Explore Boston, an interactive neighborhood discovery tool that lets guests find attractions tailored to their personal interests; an immersive theater with a 270-degree screen that plays a short film offering behind-the-scenes perspectives of the city; and The Finale, where guests will receive a personalized itinerary for the remainder of their visit.

A rendering of the 52nd floor of View Boston, known as The View.

Ahead of its View Boston’s 2023 debut, BXP has also joined forces with The Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau (GBCVB), and the organization’s president and CEO Martha Sheridan called View Boston “a major enhancement to Boston’s suite of attraction assets.”

“We know how popular observation decks are throughout the world, and in a city like Boston with our diverse neighborhoods, unique topography, and historic landmarks, this vantage point is unparalleled,” Sheridan said in a statement. “The array of experiential features, particularly the capacity to build a custom Boston itinerary during your visit, will be simply amazing.”