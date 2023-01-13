Local Photos: ‘The Embrace,’ a memorial to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, celebrated on Boston Common The 20-foot-high and 40-foot-wide bronze sculpture depicts the hands and arms of the couple in an embrace and is the first new monument in the public park in decades. Lane Turner / The Boston Globe, File

Boston Common officially has its first new monument in more than 30 years.

“The Embrace,” the towering bronze memorial honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, was unveiled to the public on Friday, the culmination of years of work by Embrace Boston, a racial and economic justice activist group. The celebration of the sculpture, which depicts the hands and arms of the couple in an embrace, featured speakers including Gov. Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

Efforts to establish the 20-foot-high and 40-foot-wide bronze sculpture recognizing the time the Kings spent in Boston began five years ago and included a public process for selecting the artist to create the monument. Ultimately, the world-renowned conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas was selected with design firm MASS Design Group to create the memorial and surrounding plaza.

This photo was the inspiration for the new MLK Jr. memorial statue on the Boston Common called “The Embrace.” – Bettmann

The resulting artwork, which weighs almost 38,000-pounds and is made up of about 609 individual pieces, was built at the Walla Walla Foundry in Washington.

A photo of King hugging his wife during a news conference after the announcement that he had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize served as the inspiration for the sculpture.

Now established in its Boston home, it is grounded in a newly created granite plaza, the 1965 Freedom Plaza, which honors 69 local civil rights leaders who were active between 1950 and 1970.

“The plaza highlights the stories of the Boston people that in their fight for social rights marched with King during the 1965 Freedom Rally which ended at the Boston Common,” Embrace Boston said. “The honorees are commemorated with a bronze plaque embedded within the plaza.”

Below, see photos and video of the day celebrating the monument, which is being hailed as a symbol of equity and justice for Boston residents and all others who visit the city.

Everyone is hugging on Boston Common. Crowds surround “The Embrace” the newest monument in decades at the official unveiling & program. This effort has been a work-in-progress for years to honor the contributions & love of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. & Coretta Scott King @WBUR pic.twitter.com/9VkNOUJFGO — Cristela Guerra (@CristelaGuerra) January 13, 2023

Dorchester native, @EmersonCollege alum, and NBC10 Boston anchor @LatoyNBCBoston candidly shares what this monument means to her and the city



Watch #TheEmbrace unveiling here: https://t.co/OILttoHSDn pic.twitter.com/aCcsYcBNLR — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) January 13, 2023

9/ @wutrain said the sculpture is not only a testimony of love and compassion that guided all the work the Kings did.



it’s also “a testament to its urgency and a reminder of our responsibility today.” pic.twitter.com/XwDHXyNFcl — tiana woodard (@tianarochon) January 13, 2023

11/ @maura_healey said the sculpture serves as a reminder of what the city and commonwealth must stand for. pic.twitter.com/dQxuvGdAA0 — tiana woodard (@tianarochon) January 13, 2023

The children of artist Hank Willis Thomas play in front of The Embrace just before it’s officially unveiled @GBHNews pic.twitter.com/VeS735bjmT — Meghan H. Smith (@meghansmith55) January 13, 2023

Hank Willis Thomas, the artist behind #TheEmbrace monument, took the stage with his daughter who had a few messages for the crowd: https://t.co/Ni2S3rhgwC pic.twitter.com/Usv6fapNfw — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) January 13, 2023

