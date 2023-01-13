This Manchester, N.H., teen has been missing for a week, police say

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are requesting the public’s help in locating a teenager, who has not been seen since last week.
Lorraine Springer-Aidoo, 17, was last seen walking out of Manchester West High School and heading east across Main Street on Jan. 4 at approximately 12:10 p.m., police revealed in a Facebook post Thursday.
The teenager is described as having long white and black hair and red-rimmed glasses. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
Springer-Aidoo was last seen with a red backpack and a dark-colored jacket.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.