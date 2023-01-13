Local This Manchester, N.H., teen has been missing for a week, police say Anyone with information about Lorraine Springer-Aidoo's whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are requesting the public’s help in locating a teenager, who has not been seen since last week.

Lorraine Springer-Aidoo, 17, was last seen walking out of Manchester West High School and heading east across Main Street on Jan. 4 at approximately 12:10 p.m., police revealed in a Facebook post Thursday.

The teenager is described as having long white and black hair and red-rimmed glasses. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Springer-Aidoo was last seen with a red backpack and a dark-colored jacket.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.