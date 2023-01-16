Local The best — and worst — social media reactions to ‘The Embrace’ "Why’d you make it so complicated and confusing?" "The Embrace," the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial sculpture. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Boston’s latest public art piece, “The Embrace,” was unveiled on Boston Common Friday. The monument is meant to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, and depicts the embrace shared between King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, after King won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Photos: ‘The Embrace,’ a memorial to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, celebrated on Boston Common https://t.co/l4jY2Koe2p pic.twitter.com/Bj0cQcIoNn — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) January 13, 2023

Since its unveiling, people have taken to Twitter to criticize what they say is an ambiguous design, noting that it’s difficult to draw a parallel to the source image. One user summed up the problem, asking, “Why’d you make it so complicated and confusing?”

There. Boston. This is the Embrace you should have depicted. Why’d you make it so complicated and confusing? pic.twitter.com/rI3WrVJStf — Florida Grand (@florida_grand) January 16, 2023

Users were quick to point out unintentional imagery when viewed from certain angles. One Twitter user wrote that the statue shows arms “hugging a giant turd.”

🇺🇸 A statue(of a giant turd?) has been unveiled in Boston.

The sculptural composition is called "Embrace".



In fact, it is dedicated to Martin Luther King .

Although, at first glance (and all subsequent glances) you can’t really say so.. pic.twitter.com/nFui24IBtY — Spartackus (@elskorpione) January 14, 2023

The new sculpture in Boston Common called "Embrace" is an abomination.



It looks like two sets of arms hugging a giant turd. pic.twitter.com/5e923MjaNc — American Soldier for Christ (@johnrackham82) January 15, 2023

Other users say the raised arm looks like a penis, and one alleged the monument appears to show someone performing oral sex.

A sculpture called “The Embrace” to honor Martin Luther King was revealed in Boston.



Why TF does it look like someone’s getting orally pleasured?! 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/74u6KwAeFx — KC Tha Gr8 (@KC4Gr8NESS) January 14, 2023

Video of the Embrace MLK statue in Boston…



Is there any angle where this does not look pornographic? pic.twitter.com/Xn3wDwxR3x — DailyNoah.com (@DailyNoahNews) January 14, 2023

Even viewers who saw the monument in person have been turned off from the work after reading others’ reactions, with one user commenting “send the meteor.”

Took this picture of The Embrace in Boston Common…



Then I saw people’s takes on it on Twitter…



Jesus, send the meteor. pic.twitter.com/jhpuHb0jl4 — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) January 14, 2023

Despite the negative responses shared, there are plenty who have come to the art and artist’s defense, reminding those of the image that inspired New York-based creator Hank Willis Thomas’ “The Embrace,” and the meaning it holds.

Titled “The Embrace,” the sculpture by @hankwthomas symbolizes the hug the couple shared after Dr. King won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. #MLK @EmbraceBOS pic.twitter.com/Td99g2ulz7 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) January 16, 2023

“It inspires me today and all days to embrace our common humanity and our common antiracist struggle against one of the existential threats to human existence: racism,” tweeted antiracist researcher Ibram X Kendi, the leader of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research.

One user commented that at one angle, “it looks like a hug forming a heart.”

This angle of the sculpture is actually poetic because it looks like a hug forming a heart.#TheEmbrace #MLK pic.twitter.com/xzVPZabeh3 — Pariss Athena | Founder of Black Tech Pipeline (@ParissAthena) January 16, 2023

At the same time, a political conversation has resurfaced surrounding Boston’s history of racism. “Public art and the decisions around it are political,” Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah tweeted. “For such a large statue, dismembering MLK and Coretta Scott King is… a choice. A deliberate one.”

She writes that a statue with “faces” and “expressions” would have better achieved the goal of memorializing the Kings.

Public art and the decisions around it are political.



In a country that has VERY FEW public monuments and statues of Black people, the "Embrace" Martin Luther King statue in Boston sends a message.



A lot of the wrong ones. (1/n) — Karen Attiah IS ON INSTAGRAM @karenattiah (@KarenAttiah) January 16, 2023

In an ABC interview, when the artist was asked to respond to the fact that some critics find the piece “obscene,” Thomas said, “I really feel like it’s an attempt to take away from the incredible, awesome story of the Kings and the power of their embrace and the message behind this.” He added that he’s “very comfortable with different perspectives on a work of art.”

“I hope this is a new era in 21st century monumentalization.”



In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., sculptor Hank Willis Thomas shares how he brought “The Embrace” to life, the largest sculpture in the U.S. dedicated to racial equality. pic.twitter.com/df9YggwNvo — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) January 16, 2023