Local Missing woman ‘may be in danger due to health reasons,’ Framingham police say Madeline DeShazo, 33, was last seen Thursday.

Framingham police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman, who was last seen in the city on Thursday.

Madeline DeShazo, 33, “may be in danger due to health reasons,” the department noted in a release, which was shared on social media.

She is believed to have left in her vehicle, a black Honda CRV with a Washington state plate, BFC2456.

Police said she may be wearing white pants and a baggy yellow and white jacket.

If found, contact Framingham police at 508-872-1212.

Missing Person



Madeline DeShazo, 33, was last seen in Framingham 1/12/2023. She may be in danger due to health reasons. She is believed to have left in her vehicle, black Honda CRV (WA reg. plate BFC2456). She may be wearing white pants and a baggy yellow and white jacket. pic.twitter.com/ssj5THtXpJ — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) January 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Brookfield police continue to search for Brittney Tee, 35, who was last seen a week ago.