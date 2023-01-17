Missing woman ‘may be in danger due to health reasons,’ Framingham police say

Newsletter Signup
Framingham police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman, who was last seen in the city on Thursday.
Madeline DeShazo, 33, “may be in danger due to health reasons,” the department noted in a release, which was shared on social media.
She is believed to have left in her vehicle, a black Honda CRV with a Washington state plate, BFC2456.
Police said she may be wearing white pants and a baggy yellow and white jacket.
If found, contact Framingham police at 508-872-1212.
Meanwhile, Brookfield police continue to search for Brittney Tee, 35, who was last seen a week ago.
