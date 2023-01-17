Local Mass. town mourns high school hockey star, 16, killed in weekend crash Dylan Quinn was killed in a rollover crash in Berkley on Sunday, officials said.

A South Coast community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old high school hockey star who was killed in a Berkley car crash Sunday morning.

Rehoboth teen Dylan Quinn was killed and another 16-year-old boy injured when their truck struck a telephone pole and tree on Myricks Street before rolling over, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said. Officials believe the teens had just left a Dunkin’ and were heading back to the friend’s home around 7:30 a.m. when the crash occurred.

First responders found the truck upside down in the road. The driver was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence with nonlife-threatening injuries, the DA’s office said. Quinn, a passenger, was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead.

A student at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School, he played goalie on the school’s cooperative hockey team with Southeastern Regional Vocational.

Police say Dylan Quinn of #Rehoboth was a passenger in a car that hit a pole, then a tree before rolling onto its roof in #Berkley. The 16 year old died of his injuries. Tonight on #7news … what the community is doing to keep his memory alive. pic.twitter.com/ITqZqhDR4c — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) January 16, 2023

“We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss,” B-P Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said in a statement. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community.”

The school made counselors available to students and staff on Monday and will continue to do so in the coming weeks, according to Magalhaes.

The night before the crash, Quinn made 32 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Diman Regional Vocational Tech High School, according to The Boston Globe.

Massachusetts Hockey joins the rest of the hockey community in sending condolences to the family and friends of Dylan Quinn, goaltender for Southeastern Regional/BP high school and a member of Tri County Saints and Bridgewater Bandits. pic.twitter.com/9xt64nQBhg — Massachusetts Hockey (@Mass_Hockey) January 16, 2023

Quinn’s family and teammates saw an outpouring of support from the hockey community as high school players, coaches, and officials expressed their disbelief and sorrow online. Two club hockey programs that he skated for, the Bridgewater Bandits and the Tri-County Saints, also mourned Quinn’s loss.

“His life was one to be proud of and all of us from the Bridgewater Bandits organization will work hard in his honor to make the Quinn family proud,” the Bandits wrote on Twitter.

A GoFundMe page for his family — parents Cara and Mike and a younger brother, Connor — had raised more than $37,000 as of Tuesday morning.

“Our hearts are just shattered and likely even if you do not know the family maybe you can perhaps imagine the immense pain and grief they are going through right now,” organizer Kerry Bennett wrote.