Local Brian Walshe held without bail as prosecutors detail Google searches, blood-stained evidence Investigators believe the body of Ana Walshe, a Cohasset mother of three, was thrown into trash bags her husband, Brian, later discarded in North Shore communities. Brian Walshe listens to prosecutor Lynn Beland during his arraignment at Quincy District Court on a charge of murdering his wife Ana Walshe. Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe

Only days before Ana Walshe was allegedly last seen alive, her husband, Brian, made what prosecutors now consider a revelatory Google search.

“What is the best state to divorce for a man,” he typed into the online search engine on Dec. 27, according to Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland.

“Rather than divorce, it is believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body,” Beland said in Quincy District Court on Wednesday.

Investigators believe the body of the Cohasset mother of three was thrown into trash bags her husband later discarded in North Shore communities.

Police uncovered 10 trash bags stuffed with blood-stained items, including a hacksaw and a hatchet, at a Peabody trash transfer station last week, although other bags were destroyed before authorities were able to get ahold of them, Beland said.

The items, some of which contained DNA of both the Cohasset husband and wife, were among the new evidence presented in court as Brian Walshe, 47, was arraigned on charges of murder and disinterring a body — over a week after authorities said he purposely mislead police amid their search for the missing mother.

A plea of not guilty was entered on Brian Walshe’s behalf. At the request of Beland, a judge ordered him held without bail, pending an indictment.

Brian Walshe was initially arrested on Jan. 8, a week after his wife was last seen.

He only reported Ana Walshe missing when authorities came looking for her at their home, when she did not turn up for work that week as a property management executive at her Washington, D.C., office, Beland said Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, Brian Walshe made numerous Google searches on his son’s iPad beginning on Jan. 1, including “How to stop a body from decomposing” and “Can you throw away body parts?”

Investigators also discovered blood and a bloody, damaged knife in the basement of the couple’s home in the days that followed, officials said.

An attorney for Brian Walshe did not comment in court.

This breaking news story will be updated.