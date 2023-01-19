Local DA shares new photos of Brittany Tee as search for missing Brookfield woman continues The ground search for Tee will resume Saturday, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said. The Worcester County District Attorney's Office released new images of missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee, 35, captured on a store surveillance camera Jan. 6. She went missing days later, on Jan. 10. Worcester County District Attorney

As the search for Brittany Tee continues, authorities have shared more recent photos of the 35-year-old Brookfield woman, who has been missing more than a week.

Tee was last seen leaving a Brookfield home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10. At the time, she was wearing a black winter coat, hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and work boots, according to the Brookfield Police Department.

She wore a similar outfit in Jan. 6 store surveillance images shared by the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office Thursday.

Authorities halted their ground search on Thursday as they undertook logistical work setting up other search areas, District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. said in a video message.

The ground search is set to resume in Brookfield on Saturday, he said.

The Massachusetts State Police marine and dive units and the Massachusetts Environmental Police are among the agencies contributing to the search. Investigators are also continuing to review submitted video and information, according to Early.

“We appreciate all the members of the public who have given us tips,” he said. “If you’ve been putting off looking at your [surveillance] video, please take a look at it. We’ve had some great stuff come in.”

Even if the video doesn’t show Tee’s whereabouts, it could help investigators narrow down their search area, “and we hope we’ll find her alive,” Early said.

He encouraged anyone with information to call a dedicated tip line at 508-453-7589, adding that tips can be left anonymously.

Tee is described as being 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.