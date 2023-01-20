Local A man was struck by a car in a N.H. hit-and-run. He has now died, and the driver was found dead, police say. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, announced Friday that a 35-year-old city resident has died at a hospital after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Michael Vigneault was hit near Union and Merrimack streets that morning and was found in the street with “what appeared to be a potential serious head injury,” police said in their initial release.

In their update Friday, police said the vehicle believed to be involved had been found and the suspected driver — 59-year-old Shawn Croteau of Newbury, New Hampshire — had been found dead. Police did not release further information about Croteau’s death.

The investigation remains ongoing, with people with information about the crash asked to contact the Manchester Police Department’s Traffic Unit, 603-668-8711.