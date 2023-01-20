Local After accidentally driving down the tracks, woman escapes car before it’s hit by train in Hamilton No one was injured during the crash.

A car was hit by an MBTA commuter rail train in Hamilton on Tuesday evening after the vehicle’s driver turned onto the tracks, believing it to be a street, officials said.

No one was injured in the crash including the woman who had been driving the vehicle, Hamilton fire officials confirmed in a Facebook post.

Fire officials responded to the scene at the MBTA railroad crossing at Ashbury Street near the Hamilton/Wenham stop on the Newburyport Line at around 5:30 p.m.

MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told The Boston Globe that the driver safely got out of the car and moved away from the tracks before the train hit.

The car had “substantial damage,” but the train and tracks were fine, Sullivan told the Globe.

There were 35 passengers and three crew members on the train, but no one on board required any medical assistance, fire officials said.

Passengers were instructed to stay on board and shelter in place while MBTA Transit Police investigated and secured the scene.

The Hamilton-Wenham Community House, at the request of fire officials, opened their facility for passengers to shelter in until the train could move.

The scene was cleared by 7:40 p.m., fire officials said.

Newburyport Train 160 (5:07 pm from Newburyport) has been terminated near Hamilton/Wenham due to a vehicle on the right of way. The next inbound train is Train 162 (6:57 pm from Newburyport). Passengers from Beverly through Chelsea may consider Train 120. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 19, 2023