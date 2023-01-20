Local Police release new photos of woman missing out of East Boston Police said Reina Morales Rojas, a mother of two, was last seen on Nov. 26. Boston police released new photos of Reina Morales Rojas, an East Boston woman who has been missing since Nov. 26. Boston Police Department

Boston police have released new photos of Reina Morales Rojas, an East Boston woman missing since November.

Thursday’s update also corrected the spelling of Morales Rojas’s first name from a previous release.

The 41-year-old was last seen getting into a car near Bennington Street in East Boston on Nov. 26, police said. She was dropped off in Somerville.

Her family told NBC10 Boston they are praying for her return so she can join her two children in El Salvador.

Morales Rojas communicated daily with her family in El Salvador and last spoke with sister Alicia Morales on the day she disappeared, the news outlet reported.

Advertisement:

“It is something that hurts us as a family,” Alicia Morales told NBC10.

Morales Rojas is described as a 5-foot-5 Hispanic woman weighing around 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Boston police advised anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 or police detectives at 617-343-4328. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).