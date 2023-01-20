Local Pulled Orange Line trains are back on track, literally The new trains have been put back in service after axle replacements.

New Orange Line trains are back in service after being pulled last month due to electrical problems.

The troubled trains were recently reinstated after the MBTA replaced several axles, according to The Boston Globe. Crews will continue to probe the source of the problem, but transit officials said the trains are safe.

In December, the transit agency pulled several of its new Orange Line trains from service after discovering electrical issues. Since then, transit officials have been inspecting the cars and working to find the root cause of the electrical problem, according to officials. As a result of a reduced train fleet, Orange Line riders have been grappling with delays of about 15 minutes.

The transit agency first discovered the issue during a routine inspection and found a failure in an electrical grounding component that may have created some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle, according to officials. Further inspection found that a total of 11 axles across nine cars had been affected, authorities said.

Transit officials removed the impacted trains from service while crews worked to resolve the problem. On Jan. 6, the T said it was considering reinstating some old Orange Line trains to help mitigate delays.

In August, the Orange Line shut down for a month while the transit agency made numerous upgrades and repairs. New trains were one part of the line’s revitalization.