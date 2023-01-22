Local Adult and child injured in Milford, N.H. snowmobile crash The minor was brought to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A child and an adult were injured in a snowmobile crash in Milford, N.H. Saturday.

Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were called to a private property at around 12:45 p.m., officials said. They were told that an 11-year-old was unconscious at the scene.

Workers from the Milford Public Works Department were called to help first responders with special equipment “due to the length and condition of the driveway.”

Police determined that the snowmobile was being operated by Nathan Ball, 42, of Milford at the time of the crash, officials said. The child was riding the snowmobile alongside Ball.

Advertisement:

The snowmobile abruptly accelerated in the yard, hitting a rock and ejecting both Ball and the child. The minor was treated at the scene, but ultimately had to be transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for serious injuries. Ball was also brought to the hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.

Neither Ball nor the child were wearing helmets, officials said, and “excessive speed” was found to be the primary reason for the crash.

Officials reminded the public that people under the age of 18 are required by law to wear a helmet and eye protection while using snowmobiles or other off-road vehicles.