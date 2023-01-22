Photos: Boston marches for women’s reproductive rights on 50th anniversary of Roe

Crowds marched nationwide to protest on the one year anniversary of Roe v. Wade’s overturning. In Boston, the Women’s March participants made their way to the State House to advocate for the re-legalization of abortion in the United States.
This Sunday also marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case. National organizers convened in Madison for this year’s march, dubbed “Bigger than Roe.”
Boston protestors held signs with messages like “my body, my choice” and “abortion is health care.”
Multiple speeches were given, including from Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta, who was recorded saying “when we say abortion is health care, this is what we mean and we meant it.”
Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.