Local Photos: Boston marches for women’s reproductive rights on 50th anniversary of Roe A year after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Boston joined cities nationwide in marching for reproductive freedom.

Crowds marched nationwide to protest on the one year anniversary of Roe v. Wade’s overturning. In Boston, the Women’s March participants made their way to the State House to advocate for the re-legalization of abortion in the United States.

Laurie Woodward Garcia (Westboro, MA) dressed as the Statue of Liberty and was among more than 400 people in attendance at a 50th anniversary rally for Roe v Wade in the Boston Common. – Matthew J. Lee/The Globe Globe

Several hundred people attended the @womensmarch #BiggerThanRoe rally outside the State House & march around #Boston Common demanding “full bodily autonomy.” One man’s sign summed up their message. It read, “Your body is none of my business.” #RoeVsWade @wbznewsradio pic.twitter.com/zCAqSjCDVI — Suzanne Sausville (@wbzSausville) January 22, 2023

This Sunday also marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case. National organizers convened in Madison for this year’s march, dubbed “Bigger than Roe.”

Demonstrators participate in the march for abortion rights outside the Massachusetts State House in Boston on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. – Sophie Park/The New York Times

Rose Gabriel, a protestor in Boston. – Sophie Park/The New York Times

Boston protestors held signs with messages like “my body, my choice” and “abortion is health care.”

Claire Myles, 4, attending her fifth protest with her mother. – Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe

Irina Lenox, (left) and Jean Conners (right) during the rally. – Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe

Liz Georgakopoulos with her daughter, Kalliope Georgakopoulos,5, (Rockland, MA) at the rally. – Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe

Multiple speeches were given, including from Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta, who was recorded saying “when we say abortion is health care, this is what we mean and we meant it.”

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta speaks to a crowd of supporters at the Boston Common abortion rights rally, saying, “When we say abortion is healthcare, this is what we mean and we mean it.” #BiggerThanRoe #jr103 pic.twitter.com/k0CUsJHVwV — Emma Cooper (@emmacoopernews) January 22, 2023

Sam Jamdl, an organizer with the Boston Women’s March, spoke in front of the State House. – Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe

Alicja Majer from Cambridge holding a sign at the protest. – Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe

Dakota Moody from Conway NH (left) and Sam Brustch, from Chelmsford MA (right) on their first date at the Boston Women’s March. – Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe

After their rally, they marched around the park. – Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe