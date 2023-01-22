Local N.H. firefighters rescue person stuck on island after crossing thin ice "Merrimack Fire would like to remind everyone to stay off the ice in town it is not safe at this time," the firefighters wrote. Firefighters rescued a person from an island surrounded by thin ice Sunday morning. Merrimack Fire Department

Firefighters in Merrimack, New Hampshire rescued a person who got stuck on an island Sunday after they crossed thin ice on the lake surrounding it.

Firefighters said in a Facebook post that by 11:30 a.m., many teams had responded to Naticook Lake for an ice rescue. One person had crossed thin ice on the lake to get to the island and was now stuck.

Crews were able to get to the island using a flotation device to rescue the adult from the island, firefighters said.

“Merrimack Fire would like to remind everyone to stay off the ice in town it is not safe at this time,” they wrote on Facebook.