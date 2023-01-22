The winners of the state’s Name a Snowplow contest are in

Newsletter Signup
The winners of Massachusetts’ first-ever snowplow naming contest came up with several pun-tastic names, including “Sled Zeppelin,” “Luke Snowalker” and “Blizzard of Oz.”
The contest kicked off in November and invited schoolchildren to submit name ideas for 12 new state-owned snowplows to represent their elementary and middle school classrooms. Submissions were due on Dec. 23, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced the contest winners Friday.
“Congratulations to our winners, and thank you to all the participating classrooms for submitting hundreds of creative and unique plow names,” MassDOT tweeted Friday.
Students in kindergarten through grade 8 were able to participate in the contest for a chance to have the winning names affixed to a snowplow in their school district. Winners will also get a personal visit from a local snowplow and a $100 gift card for school supplies.
After MassDOT announced the contest, Boston.com invited readers to weigh in with their own snowplow names. Suggestions included “Drew Bledsnow,” “No More Mr. Ice Guy,” “Sleet Caroline” and “The Big LePlowski.”
