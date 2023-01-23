Local Water search being planned for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee The 35-year-old was last seen nearly two weeks ago. Brookfield resident Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen Jan. 10. Worcester County District Attorney

Authorities are planning a water search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Efforts to locate the 35-year-old woman — who has been missing since Jan. 10 — have proven unsuccessful.

On Saturday, search teams covered more than 250 acres in Brookfield while looking for Tee, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement posted to Facebook. Authorities did not find Tee or any evidence of her whereabouts, the agency said.

The State Police Dive Team and Marine Unit will likely search bodies of water this week if Tee is not located before then, according to the statement.

During a Saturday press conference, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. said the water search will depend on weather conditions.

He said authorities continue to check tips as they come in, “And I can’t emphasize enough that these tips have been very helpful, both eliminating [potential search] areas … and giving us answers and pointing us in areas we believe and hope will be fruitful.”

Early encouraged anyone with information to call a dedicated tip line at 508-453-7589. Tips can be made anonymously, he added.

Tee is described as being 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen leaving a Brookfield home on foot the night of Jan. 10, wearing a black winter coat, hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and work boots, according to the Brookfield Police Department.