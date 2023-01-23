Local Read the obituary for Ben Bennett, UNH student who died in Cannon Mountain skiing accident "Ben knew no strangers and made every person feel like they were the most important person in the room." Ben Bennett, of Raymond, N.H., died in a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain. Bewitt Funeral Home

Ben Bennett, the 21-year-old who died in a skiing accident last week, is being remembered as someone who “lived his life to the fullest,” a hardworking young man who still found time to goof off with friends and enjoy a wide range of outdoor activities.

Bennett, of Raymond. N.H., went skiing at Cannon Mountain with a couple friends on Jan. 18. Although Bennett was an experienced skier and was wearing a helmet that day, his friends became concerned when they had not seen him for about an hour and a half, The Boston Globe reported.

Bennett was eventually found unresponsive in the woods near one of Cannon’s many trails. It was the second fatal skiing accident in New Hampshire in a three-day span.

A neuroscience student at University of New Hampshire who graduated as valedictorian of his high school, Bennett prioritized friends, family, and making strangers feel welcome, his family wrote in his obituary.

“He is known by all as being someone who was funny, kind, generous, intelligent, and hard working. Ben knew no strangers and made every person feel like they were the most important person in the room,” they wrote.

Born on March 1, 2001, Bennett was a “class clown” who still studied hard and hoped to one day become a neurosurgeon. Bennett earned high marks during his recent semester at college, according to his family, and was proud of his work in the sterile processing unit at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

In his free time, Bennett enjoyed outdoor activities like sunset hikes, kayaking, biking, and skiing.

He is survived by his parents, grandmother, and 12 siblings. Services for Bennett will take place on Wednesday. Donations to cover funeral costs can be made online.

Read the full obituary for Bennett, shared by Brewitt Funeral Home, below:

Benjamin Joseph Bennett, known by his friends and family as Ben, age 21, a neuroscience student at University of New Hampshire died unexpectedly in a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain on January 18, 2023. Benjamin was born on March 1, 2001 in Manchester, NH to Norman and Cindy Bennett. His friends and family remember him affectionately as someone who lived his life to the fullest. He is known by all as being someone who was funny, kind, generous, intelligent, and hard working. Ben knew no strangers and made every person feel like they were the most important person in the room. While he was known in school as the “class clown,” he was a driven individual with many goals and dreams. He graduated High School with the highest honor of Valedictorian and was extremely proud of his recent semester of college where he made all A’s in his courses. He was very proud of his work in the sterile processing unit at Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he was a supervisor and had the opportunity to watch surgeries that inspired him towards his goals of becoming a neurosurgeon. While he was a hard worker who was constantly working towards his dreams, he also made sure to enjoy time with his friends and family. He loved all things outdoors including sunset hikes, kayaking, biking, and skiing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Benjamin is survived by his parents; Norman and Cindy Bennett; his 12 siblings Stacey Qualls, Julie Davis, Katie Bennett, Norman Richard Bennett Jr (Ricky), Cami Bennett, Peter Bennett, Naomi Bennett, Paul Bennett, Lillianna Bennett, Jeremiah Bennett, Zachariah Bennett, Evan Bennett; his nieces and nephews Charity Qualls, Samantha Qualls, Frederic Qualls, Landon Qualls, Jayden Tinajero; and his grandmother Louise Holdsworth. There are no calling hours. A private burial for the immediate family only will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Old Pine Grove Cemetery, Raymond, NH. All family and friends are invited to a celebration of life service on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM at the Crossroads Church, 43 Atwood Rd., Pelham, NH. No flowers please, if you would like to donate to the family to assist with these funeral costs please do so at the following website link- https://www.givesendgo.com/G9RCT?mibextid=Zxz2cZ&fbclid=IwAR367rUWbTOLomlVF17csve8nHO88Whm7vz8Zia5YeoETMCoKbXueADNXqU For more information, visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com