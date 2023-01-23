Local Man spins out on I-290, starts driving the wrong way, and then is killed in head-on crash The crash occurred Sunday night in Worcester.

A wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester Sunday night left one driver dead and another injured, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded to the fatal multi-car crash near Exit 21 on I-290 east shortly before 9 p.m., a state police spokesperson confirmed.

An investigation revealed that a 2015 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound when the driver — an unidentified 31-year-old Marlborough man — lost control of the car and spun out near the Burncoat Street exit. The Honda crashed into the median barrier separating eastbound and westbound traffic, state police said.

The man subsequently began driving in the wrong direction, colliding head on with a 2006 Toyota Highlander heading eastbound.

Advertisement:

Freed from the wreckage, the Honda driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Toyota driver, an unidentified 24-year-old Worcester man, was taken by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center-Lakeside with minor injuries.

The crash temporarily closed all eastbound lanes on I-290, with traffic rerouted off the highway at Exit 21, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

In #Worcester I-290 eastbound traffic being detoured off highway at exit 21. All EB lanes closed due to sev vehicle crash w/serious injury — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 23, 2023

State police are still investigating why the driver lost control of his vehicle and have not said whether inclement weather played a role. Winter storm conditions rolled into New England on Sunday, bringing wet snow and ice.

The crash remains under investigation.