Local Student sent to hospital after fight between four middle-schoolers breaks out at Boston Latin Academy Boston police "are investigating the potential use of a dangerous sharp object in the altercation." Boston Latin Academy. John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

Boston police and school officials are investigating after a fight broke out Monday morning between four middle-schoolers at Boston Latin Academy, leaving one student injured.

Head of School Gavin Smith confirmed the incident in a letter to the school community, writing, “School staff responded immediately and notified BPS Safety Services to provide assistance and de-escalate the situation.”

Both Boston EMS and a school nurse evaluated the injured student at the scene, and “out of an abundance of caution, the student was accompanied to the hospital by a social worker and was then released,” Smith noted.

The school head added that Boston police “are investigating the potential use of a dangerous sharp object in the altercation.”

Boston police received a report of a girl who was cut on the hand at 10:14 a.m., the Boston Herald reported.

Any consequences for the students involved will be decided in accordance with the district’s code of conduct, Smith noted.

“Violence of any kind is never acceptable at Boston Latin Academy or in any Boston Public School,” he said. “We are committed to fostering learning environments where all students feel safe, respected, and academically challenged.”

School officials planned to hold an assembly for eighth-graders to discuss the incident further. Smith noted that students will have access to guidance counselors, social workers, and district officials for any support they may need.

Superintendent responds

In a statement, Superintendent Mary Skipper also condemned any form of violence.

“Violence in our schools and anywhere in our community is completely unacceptable,” she said. “As a district, we are working with the school leader and student support team this week to hold assemblies for the middle grades to address why mediation and seeking out trusted adults when conflicts arise are critical to de-escalating verbal and physical altercations before they happen.

“Ensuring that students are safe is our highest priority, and we are working continuously to create a safe, welcoming environment where our students and faculty are respected and challenged academically,” the superintendent continued. “We thank school staff, BPS Safety Services, emergency medical personnel, and the Boston Police for their prompt response and assistance in de-escalating the situation. Presently, an investigation is underway, and we cannot comment further.”

School police force debate continues

The incident comes after an outside consultant, Council of Great City Schools, recently recommended that Boston Public Schools consider establishing its own police force.

Police were phased out of the schools in 2021 and replaced with safety specialists who do not carry handcuffs or have arresting powers, The Boston Globe reported.

It also follows a recent letter by four city councilors, calling on Mayor Michelle Wu to not only address safety concerns in the schools, but to reinstate police officers and metal detectors throughout the district.