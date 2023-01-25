Local Water search turns up no evidence of Brittany Tee Investigators are determining their next steps in the search for Tee, who has been missing more than two weeks. A sign asking for Brittany Tee to call home was on display near the center of town in Brookfield on Jan. 17.

A water search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee turned up no signs of the 35-year-old Tuesday, Massachusetts State Police said.

Last seen more than two weeks ago, Tee was spotted leaving a Brookfield home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10. Her family reported her missing three days later.

Search teams covered more than 250 acres in Brookfield on Saturday, but did not find Tee or any evidence of her whereabouts. On Tuesday, eight state police divers worked with the state police Marine Unit and Massachusetts Environmental Police to search the Quaboag River, Quaboag Pond, Dunn Brook and surrounding marshland, according to a news release.

There is no plan to resume the water search on Wednesday as investigators determine their next steps, police said.

Tee is described as 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and work boots.

Authorities have established a dedicated tip line — 508-453-7589 — for information on Tee’s whereabouts. Callers are able to leave tips anonymously.

Family and neighbors gathered on the Brookfield Common Tuesday night to draw attention to her disappearance, reported the Telegram & Gazette in Worcester.

“If you know Brittany, you know that she’s silly, she’s funny, she[’s] beautiful,” family friend Deb Waugh said, according to the Telegram. “And there’s nothing more that she loves than her mom, and her sister, and her niece and nephew and her family.”

