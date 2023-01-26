Local Animal Rescue League caring for more than 75 cats and kittens from 3 overcrowding situations "Overcrowding affects all aspects of an animal’s health — physical and emotional. Many of these cats have medical conditions and some need time to learn to trust." Cassiopeia and Andromeda are a couple of kittens recently taken in by ARL Boston and rescued from overcrowding situations. Animal Rescue League of Boston

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is requesting help from the community after it took in more than 75 cats and kittens from three separate overcrowding situations in recent weeks.

As the rescue works to care for these dozens of felines, ARL has issued a public plea for donations.

Any donations will go toward providing these cats with necessary medical care and rehabilitation, spay and neuter surgery to stop the cycle of pet overpopulation, and adoption services to ensure that they find loving homes, ARL noted in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Aurora. – Animal Rescue League of Boston

“Overcrowding affects all aspects of an animal’s health — physical and emotional,” the organization said in the post. “Many of these cats have medical conditions and some need time to learn to trust.”

Cassiopeia. – Animal Rescue League of Boston

Forty-eight of these cats were rescued from Norfolk County via a resident who had inherited them from a close relative, the organization explained in a press release.

These cats – many of which were kittens – received veterinary care and a majority of them have since been placed in ARL’s foster care network where they will remain until they are ready to find new homes, the organization said.

Through ARL’s Healthy Moms, Happy Litters Program, one cat was neutered and returned to the family.

The other cats remaining at the shelter in Boston will continue to receive medical and behavioral care until they are ready for adoption, the organization said.

In another overcrowding situation, the rescue removed 20 cats from a Bristol County home. ARL had previously been working with someone who was trying to find new homes for some of the cats over the course of several months, but the person died recently and their family requested that all cats be removed from the home.

Sophie. – Animal Rescue League of Boston

None of these cats are available for adoption yet, as the rescue evaluates and responds to the medical and behavioral needs of the animals. A timeline for when the felines will be available for adoption was not available at this time.

The organization reminds the public to contact local animal control or ARL’s Field Services Department if they or someone they know is overwhelmed by having too many animals in their home.

In the meantime, community members can help these cats by making donations at https://bit.ly/arl-70-cats.

Lyra. – Animal Rescue League of Boston