Body found washed up on Marblehead beach

A dead body washed up on the shore of a Marblehead beach Thursday.
Marblehead Police responded to a beach at the end of Edgemere Road at about 4 p.m., the department said in a brief statement.
Police said the body appeared to have been in the water for a “significant” amount of time.
The discovery was made by resident Ellie Tomlinson while walking her golden retriever near her waterfront house, the Marblehead Current reported.
Tomlinson initially thought it was a Halloween decoration.
“I had to do a double take,” she told the Current. “I then saw a scarf.”
More officers arrived at around 5:15 p.m., and at 5:30 p.m. two vehicles from the Chief Medical Examiner’s office came to the beach, according to the Current.
No other information has been released at this time.
