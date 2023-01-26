Local Body found washed up on Marblehead beach The discovery was made near Edgemere Road at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

A dead body washed up on the shore of a Marblehead beach Thursday.

Marblehead Police responded to a beach at the end of Edgemere Road at about 4 p.m., the department said in a brief statement.

Police said the body appeared to have been in the water for a “significant” amount of time.

The discovery was made by resident Ellie Tomlinson while walking her golden retriever near her waterfront house, the Marblehead Current reported.

Tomlinson initially thought it was a Halloween decoration.

“I had to do a double take,” she told the Current. “I then saw a scarf.”

More officers arrived at around 5:15 p.m., and at 5:30 p.m. two vehicles from the Chief Medical Examiner’s office came to the beach, according to the Current.

No other information has been released at this time.