Local Passengers sent walking through tunnels after Green Line shutdown "It was quite an interesting evening," said one T rider. A problem at the signal and track switch just west of Copley halted Green Line service between Kenmore and Government Center for a few hours Thursday.

A signal problem at Copley Junction shut down service on part of the MBTA’s Green Line Thursday night, stranding three trains underground between stations and forcing passengers to evacuate and walk through the tunnels.

The MBTA suspended service between Kenmore and Government Center stations due to a problem at the signal and track switch just west of Copley, T spokesperson Joe Pesaturo confirmed.

There were three two-car trains between stations when service was halted, and approximately 120 riders were safely escorted to the nearest station platforms, he said in an email.

“We were initially told no, that it was too dangerous. Eventually, when they realized an hour went by, that was probably the best option,” one of the passengers, Gabriella Melchiorri, told Boston 25. “We had to … walk for a couple minutes, a short distance, to the stop. … It was quite an interesting evening.”

Shuttle buses replaced eastbound trains between Kenmore and Government Center, the MBTA said on Twitter shortly after 9 p.m. The switch was repaired and Green Line service resumed at 12:30 a.m., according to Pesaturo.

The signal issue came as T riders prepare for a series of weekend service disruptions and partial shutdowns.

“Well, look, this is why I prioritized a new GM. We’re moving through that search very quickly. I want to get the best possible person and team in place so that these things stop happening,” Gov. Maura Healey said Thursday when asked about the latest shutdowns, according to State House News Service.

She added: “Obviously, we come into a situation where there’s a lot of work to be done. There are real issues operationally, particularly when it comes to workforce, but this is exactly why we prioritized getting the GM in place.”

Healey’s team retained executive search firm Krauthamer & Associates in December to lead the search. According to State House News Service, the governor said Thursday that hiring a new GM is a “weeks, not months, scenario.”