Local Houses flood in East Bridgewater after dam breaks The privately-owned dam broke around 6 a.m. Friday, flooding about a dozen homes. The East Bridgewater Fire Department responded Friday morning to reports of flooding after a dam breach occurred. Courtesy East Bridgewater Fire Department

At least a dozen East Bridgewater homes were flooded Friday after an early-morning dam breach.

East Bridgewater fire and police departments responded to the area of Bixby Drive after a 20-foot section of an earthen dam gave out, according to Chief Timothy Harhen.

Officials believe the privately-owned dam broke upriver in Halifax around 6 a.m. No injuries were reported, though photos and videos of the scene showed extensive property damage.

Water from the Plymouth Street pond drained into Robbins Pond in East Bridgewater as a result of the breach, Harhen said.

Police closed a portion of Pond Street near the boat ramp at Robbins Pond. Officials said the road will remain closed until floodwater recedes and the bridge can be inspected for safety.

East Bridgewater police and fire used a drone to give a bird’s eye view of the flooding. Photos and aerial video shows water levels reaching the first floor of homes, submerged roadways, and patio furniture floating in the floodwaters.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the state’s Office of Dam Safety also responded to assist in the incident.

“Earlier today, MEMA responded to assist East Bridgewater in managing an earthen dam breach that caused flooding to impact 10 to 12 properties. No injuries reported,” MEMA tweeted Friday.

MEMA also shared a video of the flooding in which water is seen flowing from a pond over a blocked-off road and into another small body of water.

Our regional office has personnel on-site supporting #EastBridgewater & #Halifax public safety teams with a flooding situation on the Halifax/East Bridgewater town line.



MEMA is assisting the communities with any resource needs. pic.twitter.com/IetTw6XBV2 — MEMA (@MassEMA) January 27, 2023

Affected residents told WBZ news they don’t have flood insurance, since their neighborhood is not a flood-prone area.

MEMA said it was assisting residents in East Bridgewater and Halifax with resource needs. The dam owner is working to make the necessary repairs, Harhen said.