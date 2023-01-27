Local Old Man of the Mountain makes return on Mount Washington Can you spot it?

The Old Man of the Mountain may be gone in its granite form, but on Friday, the iconic New Hampshire profile reappeared in a new spot, atop the highest peak in the Northeast.

Staff at the Mount Washington Observatory noticed the grizzled outline of the old man in a formation of rime ice on the summit.

Can you spot it?

The original Old Man of the Mountain, which was perched 1,200 feet over Profile Lake and became the symbolic face of the Granite State, crumbled in the middle of the night in May 2003.

