Former Miss Massachusetts went viral after sharing her reaction to ‘locker room talk’ chats

Former Miss Massachusetts 2016 Whitney Sharpe is going viral after posting her reaction to “locker room talk” chats being accidentally screen-shared with her during a business meeting.

Sharpe, whose TikTok bio says she is a “Former Miss Massachusetts USA turned corporate sales girly,” said she was on a Zoom business meeting when the group’s Microsoft Teams chat was shared with her by accident. After seeing unfavorable comments about herself, she said she recorded herself calling them out on the spot. The TikTok post from the video has over 12 million views as of Sunday.

“When a vendor accidentally shares his group Teams chat and it’s all nasty things about me. It’s 2023 can this stop,” read text across the video.

“First of all, if we’re going to continue working together, I want to work with a woman sales representative, because I don’t wanna have to see locker room talk about myself when we’re sharing screens,” she said in the video.

Sharpe was interviewed on NBC10 Boston where she said she regretted calling the chats just “locker room talk.”

“I think locker room talk is putting a pretty bow on something that is not pretty. I should’ve called it for what it was. I should’ve said, ‘I do not stand for sexual harassment,’” she said.

Sharpe has received supportive comments from the likes of Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran, well-known TikToker CorporateNatalie, and thousands of others.

She also posted a follow-up video about the email she received from the company, saying “this email could have been written a lot better.”