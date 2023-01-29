Local Resident and dog dead in Haverhill house fire Investigators are still determining the cause of the blaze.

A resident and pet dog died in a fire at a multi-family home in Haverhill Saturday afternoon, according to the Department of Fire Services. The name of the victim is not currently being released.

Firefighters responded to multiple calls around 4:45 pm reporting a fire at the residence on 9th Avenue. When they arrived, smoke was coming from the second floor of the home. Inside, they found one person and a dog, who had both already died from their injuries.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the fire started, but there is no reason to suspect foul play, DFS spokesperson Jake Wark wrote in an email Sunday night.

The Eagle Tribune is reporting that the cause of the fire was a “careless use of smoking materials.” It also reports that there were $50,000 in damages and no one else was injured.