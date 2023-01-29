Local ‘It’s not goodbye forever, just for now’: Wife of man whose body was found on Marblehead beach shares statement A mystery body washed up on a Marblehead beach Thursday has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Gray.

Jules LoRusso, the wife of the man whose body washed up on a Marblehead beach Thursday, made a heartfelt statement about her “twin flame and soul mate all in one,” Michael Gray.

The mystery body was identified as 31-year-old Gray, who was reported missing in early December, according to CBS Boston.

Dive teams searched for Gray in the water near Salem earlier in January, after finding some of his clothing on the beach.

LoRusso posted on Facebook, detailing the seven weeks of searching she went through looking for her missing husband.

“The truth of what happened was such an innocent but reckless mistake. … He started cold plunging sometime ago and often did it to clear his mind and help him work out his stress. Unfortunately, it would seem that on December 10th Mike went to Salem willows to Juniper beach to do exactly that, take a dip and clear his mind and it ended in a fatal tragedy. He cold plunged at night, alone, in 23 degree weather and the water was even colder. His body was found January 26th in Marblehead and we now have confirmation that it was indeed Mike’s body. After 7 agonizing and traumatizing weeks our families have finally received closure. Not the closure we wanted but just the closure we got,” part of the statement read.

Advertisement:

LoRusso described Gray as, “my twin flame and soul mate all in one, my best friend, my dance partner, my sous chef, the love of my life.”

The couple was friends for 10 years before becoming romantically involved, according to the Facebook post. According to their wedding registry website, they were married less than six months ago, on Sept. 4, 2022.