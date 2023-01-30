Driver dead after crashing into Haverhill business

Newsletter Signup
The driver of a car that crashed into a Haverhill business early Monday morning has since died at the hospital, according to authorities.
Shortly after 2 a.m., the car, which had been traveling along Broadway in Haverhill, plowed into the storefront of KC Carpets at 35 Lafayette Square, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone said in a statement.
The driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, officials said Monday morning.
Authorities did not immediately release the man’s name, as they first need to confirm his identity and notify next of kin.
Witnesses told Boston 25 News that they saw the car moving at a high speed before it crashed into the store and caught fire.
“I called 911, I ran outside, I grabbed the fire extinguisher,” one witness, who had been working at a nearby convenience store, told the news outlet. “I saw the fire, started putting out the fire and by the time I finished, the cops came in.”
An investigation by Haverhill police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstructions Section remains ongoing.
