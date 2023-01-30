Local West Newbury goats saved from barn fire must think local firefighters are the G.O.A.T. The fire started in a compost bin adjacent to the barn. West Newbury Firefighters responded to 74 Maple St. at 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of fire showing from a barn in the rear of the property. Photo Courtesy of the West Newbury Fire Department

An alpaca and goat barn in West Newbury caught fire last night, but all of the animals inside at the time remain unharmed thanks to the West Newbury Fire Department, according to a press release.

WNFD responded to calls of a fire at 74 Maple St. around 8:30 p.m. last night. When they arrived on scene they found the barn, which had goats inside at the time, had caught on fire.

The crew quickly doused the fire, saving the goats. No alpacas were in the barn.

Firefighters later determined the fire started in a compost bin adjacent to the barn.

The neighboring Groveland Fire Department provided damage assessment assistance. It found that the outside shingles of the barn were the only part that caught fire, but there was water damage inside from the rescue.

Georgetown, Newburyport, and Merrimac Fire Departments also provided assistance.