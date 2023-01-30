Local Police probe of Southborough reservoir proves fruitless in search for missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard, 57, was last seen on the morning of Jan. 22 at Marlborough Hospital, officials said.

A Massachusetts State Police search of the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough on Sunday didn’t yield any leads in the case of a missing Ware man, authorities said.

The endeavor came on the third day that State Police have assisted Marlborough Police in seeking to find Jeffrey Allard, 57, who was last seen on the morning of Jan. 22 at Marlborough Hospital, according to State Police.

“The State Police Air Wing and K9 Unit assisted in the search earlier this week in the Farm Road area where the reservoir is located,” authorities said in a statement.

“The water search will not resume Monday unless relevant new information is developed,” officials added.

Police described Allard as a white man, who is six feet and one inch tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has short brown, curly hair and brown eyes and wears glasses.

A description on a missing person poster said Allard is believed to be wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a dark gray hooded jacket with a Coca-Cola logo on the right side.

Authorities ask anyone who has information about Allard to call 911 or Marlborough Police at 508-485-1212.

This poster has additional info about Mr. Allard. Please cal 911 or the numbers listed if you have seen him or have any information about him. https://t.co/ylS50YYRav pic.twitter.com/edsYXjXJss — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 30, 2023