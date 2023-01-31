Local One dead after shooting at Dollar Tree store in Brockton Two people were reportedly shot at the store, located on North Montello Street.

Two people were reportedly shot at a Dollar Tree in Brockton Tuesday afternoon.

One of the people shot was pronounced dead at the hospital, Boston 25 News reported.

Police reportedly responded to the store, located on North Montello Street, just after 1:30 p.m. First responders found two male victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

A suspect fled the scene, Boston 25 reported. Both victims were transported to local hospitals, where one was pronounced dead.

Yellow police tape was set up outside the store, where stray shopping baskets could be seen scattered on the ground. One of Dollar Tree’s front windows appeared to have been pierced by a bullet, WCVB reported.

There's what appears to be a bullet hole in one of the front windows of the Dollar Tree store in Brockton where police are investigating a double shooting. Sources say one of the victims has died. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/I6fXKMTWi4 — David Bienick (@BienickWCVB) January 31, 2023

