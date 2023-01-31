Local Man hospitalized after box of decorations falls through Market Basket ceiling "This incident is being thoroughly reviewed." A Market Basket customer was hospitalized after being struck by a box of decorations that fell through the grocery store's ceiling in Middleton. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

A 49-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being struck by a box of decorations that fell through a Market Basket ceiling. According to the Middleton Fire Department, the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Emergency services arrived at the grocery store’s Middleton location shortly before 9:45, after a box of decorations “fell in close proximity to two customers,” a spokesperson for Market Basket said. The second customer was given precautionary medical treatment.

It is believed that someone knocked over the box of decorations, which was sitting on a stack of plywood in the store’s attic. The box then fell through the ceiling, striking the customer.

“This incident is being thoroughly reviewed,” the spokesperson said.