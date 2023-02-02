Local Boston police seek missing 12-year-old The boy was reportedly last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School at 20 Outlook Road in Mattapan. Adrian Nelson Gaines 12, of Dorchester is missing. Boston Police Department

A 12-year-old Dorchester boy has been reported missing, according to Boston police.

Adrian Nelson Gaines was last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School at 20 Outlook Road in Mattapan, Boston police noted in a release.

He was reportedly wearing a red sweater and black pants, and carrying a white backpack and a basketball at the time.

Adrian is described as a 5-foot-tall Black boy, who weighs about 80 pounds and has dark hair and brown eyes, police said. He is known to hang out around Almond Park and Harambee Park.

As of Thursday morning around 8:45 a.m., Boston police confirmed that he was still missing.

Advertisement:

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or reach out to detectives at 617-343-4742.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).