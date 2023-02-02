Local Gov. Healey promises transparency for MBTA after riding Red Line "This is about rebuilding the public’s confidence and trust in the transit system." Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll take the Red Line from Park Street to take a tour of the MBTA Operations Control Center. Barry Chin/Boston Globe

Throughout her gubernatorial campaign last year, Gov. Maura Healey repeatedly echoed what many others in the state are saying: that the MBTA needs improvement.

Healey called the state of the agency “unacceptable” during her inaugural address last month, promising to name a safety chief to inspect the entire subway system and pledging to incorporate the T’s staffing issues into her first budget proposal.

On Thursday, the new governor got a small taste of what thousands of riders experience every day, as she rode the Red Line with Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. The pair only stayed onboard for two stops, traveling from Park Street to South Station.

They then toured the MBTA Operations Control Center on High Street, where Healey spoke about the importance of increasing transparency throughout the agency.

“We are committed to getting this information out to you faster and with more clarity,” she said, according to The Boston Globe. “This is about rebuilding the public’s confidence and trust in the transit system.”

Next month, a progress tracker will be posted online to keep the public updated on the MBTA’s response to a series of safety directives ordered by the Federal Transit Administration last year, Healey said. The directives came as part of a scathing report issued by federal officials.

“Riders will be able to stay completely up to date on how we are responding to safety concerns,” she said, according to WBZ NewsRadio.