Local Close call on Green Line as man ‘brushed’ by trolley; shuttle buses called in A man, who was wearing a backpack, was reportedly standing too close to the tracks at the Griggs Street stop.

Shuttle buses temporarily replaced Green Line service on part of the B branch Thursday night after a commuter had a close call with the T.

A man, who was wearing a backpack, was standing too close to the tracks at the Griggs Street stop, MBTA Superintendent Richard Sullivan confirmed by email.

As the T pulled into the stop, it “brushed” the man’s backpack, causing him to fall backward into two women, Sullivan said.

EMS checked out all three people involved and released them.

Shuttle buses replaced service between the Washington Street and Babcock Street stops just before 10 p.m. About an hour-and-a-half later, Green Line service had resumed with delays of up to 15 minutes, according to updates from the MBTA on Twitter.

Green Line B branch Update: Service between Washington St and Babcock St has resumed with delays of up to 15 minutes after an earlier medical emergency near Griggs St.https://t.co/uuS6NnJG6d — MBTA (@MBTA) February 3, 2023