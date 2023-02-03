Local Death investigation underway at Emerson College dorm Police responded to the residence hall at 80 Boylston St. around 10:02 a.m. Friday. The Little Building at the corner of Boylston and Tremont streets. Lane Turner / The Boston Globe, File

Boston police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning at an Emerson College dormitory.

Officers responded to the dormitory at 80 Boylston St. around 10:02 a.m. for the “death investigation,” according to a police spokesperson.

According to the college’s website, 80 Boylston, a 13-story, 1,053-bed residence hall known as the Little Building, houses all first-year students.

“Earlier today, Emerson College staff requested assistance from Boston EMS and Police regarding a medical emergency on campus,” the school said in a statement. “The College cannot make any additional statements about the situation at this time.”