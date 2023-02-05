Local Six-year-old killed in Orleans fire Saturday night The fire occurred at 177 Route 6A.

A 6-year-old boy died as a result of a fire in Orleans Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to a call about the fire at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday, state fire officials said. Upon arriving at 177 Route 6A, they saw smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the two-and-a-half-story building.

First responders were told that the boy was unaccounted for, and Orleans Fire Chief George E. Deering IV ordered a second alarm, calling for more resources from nearby towns.

Firefighters immediately entered the building and searched for the boy. They found the boy seriously injured, and brought him to a local hospital where he died.

Four other house occupants received medical care and were transported away from the scene. One Orleans police officer was evaluated for medical issues and subsequently released.

The fire “was contained to the unit of origin,” and suppressed within 20 minutes. Officials have determined that the fire was accidental.

The Orleans Fire-Rescue Department confirmed in a statement Sunday that the victim was a 6-year-old boy. His name will not be released.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of this young man. I am incredibly proud of the effort put forth by our members, as well as our mutual aid partners and other agencies, who worked with purpose and poise under challenging conditions,” Deering said in a statement.