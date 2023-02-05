Local Car crashes, hangs over edge of parking garage The MBTA tweeted that the station was temporarily closed as crews assess the damage. The Cambridge Fire Department posted a photo of a car with heavy front end damage hanging over the edge of the garage. Courtesy





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A crash on the top floor of a Boston area parking garage on Saturday left a car hanging precariously off the edge and injured at least one, according to firefighters.

The Cambridge Fire Department in a tweet at about 2:15 p.m. said it was conducting a technical rescue at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Alewife garage.

Tech Rescue: FD units are working at a vehicle crash w injury on the top level of the Alewife MBTA parking garage. Vehicle is overhanging the edge of the structure. Alewife MBTA is CLOSED pending structural evaluation.

Cambridge & Transit PD & Pro EMS are also working on scene. pic.twitter.com/Vgv2d5ftl3 — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) February 4, 2023

The fire department posted a photo of a car with heavy front-end damage hanging over the edge of the garage that has nearly 2,500 parking spaces.

“MBTA Alewife station will remain CLOSED pending structural & safety evaluation,” the fire department tweeted, along with a photo of glass and debris covering the floor of what is normally a busy concourse.

Advertisement:

1:30pm this afternoon Alewife parking garage 5th level. The motorist’s actions were intentional. No further information to be released at this time. Station to remain closed and service between Alewife/Davis suspended. Buses will replace service until station reopens. pic.twitter.com/2avTxZCCbz — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 4, 2023

The MBTA tweeted that the station is temporarily closed as crews assess the damage.

Earlier today a car crashed into the top floor of the Alewife parking garage, sending a concrete barrier & debris onto the station below. Shuttle buses will continue to replace service between Alewife-Davis indefinitely as we assess the damage & work to safely reopen the station. pic.twitter.com/eJPGNiDeyz — MBTA (@MBTA) February 4, 2023

Shuttle buses were replacing Red Line service between Davis and Alewife stations.