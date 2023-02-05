Local

Here are the most popular dog names and breeds in Boston for 2022

In 2022, the top female dog name was Luna and the top male dog name was Charlie.

By Melissa Ellin

In Boston, it’s getting harder to distinguish between man and man’s best friend.

The top dog names in the city for 2022 were Charlie and Luna, according to licensing data from the Animal Care and Control Division. Other high-ranking monikers also had a human ring to them, with names such as Bella, Daisy, Cooper, and Teddy riding to the top of the lists.

More than 80 male dogs hold the name Charlie, and over 100 female dogs hold the name Luna in Boston. Each full list has the top 25 picked names per gender, and both of the top names match last year’s list.

As part of the city’s annual effort to raise awareness about the March 31 dog licensing deadline, it also released a list of the most popular dog breeds. The top three breeds for last year are Labrador Retriever, Golden Retriever, and Chihuahua.

Top 25 female dog names of 2022

  1. LUNA
  2. BELLA
  3. DAISY
  4. LUCY
  5. LOLA
  6. PENNY
  7. ROSIE
  8. STELLA
  9. BAILEY
  10. SADIE
  11. MOLLY
  12. RUBY
  13. CHLOE
  14. COCO
  15. MAGGIE
  16. LILY
  17. MILLIE
  18. SOPHIE
  19. OLIVE
  20. WINNIE
  21. PEPPER
  22. LULU
  23. WILLOW
  24. ELLIE
  25. PIPER

Top 25 male dog names of 2022

  1. CHARLIE
  2. COOPER
  3. TEDDY
  4. MAX
  5. FINN
  6. OLIVER
  7. MILO
  8. WINSTON
  9. ROCKY
  10. OLLIE
  11. LOUIE
  12. TOBY
  13. GUS
  14. HENRY
  15. BUDDY
  16. TUCKER
  17. ARCHIE
  18. LEO
  19. JACK
  20. BEAR
  21. BRUNO
  22. ZIGGY
  23. JACKSON
  24. DUKE
  25. BENTLEY 