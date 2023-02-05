Here are the most popular dog names and breeds in Boston for 2022

Newsletter Signup
In Boston, it’s getting harder to distinguish between man and man’s best friend.
The top dog names in the city for 2022 were Charlie and Luna, according to licensing data from the Animal Care and Control Division. Other high-ranking monikers also had a human ring to them, with names such as Bella, Daisy, Cooper, and Teddy riding to the top of the lists.
More than 80 male dogs hold the name Charlie, and over 100 female dogs hold the name Luna in Boston. Each full list has the top 25 picked names per gender, and both of the top names match last year’s list.
As part of the city’s annual effort to raise awareness about the March 31 dog licensing deadline, it also released a list of the most popular dog breeds. The top three breeds for last year are Labrador Retriever, Golden Retriever, and Chihuahua.
