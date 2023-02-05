Local Easton woman killed by police The incident occurred Sunday on Spooner Street.

An Easton woman was killed by police Sunday after officers responded to a well-being check, according to the Easton Police Department.

An Ashland resident called 911 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday to request a well-being check for a family member living on Spooner Street in Easton. The caller told dispatchers that their family member was threatening to harm herself.

Easton Police officers encountered a 56-year-old woman at the address. She was in possession of a weapon, police said. Police evacuated the building’s other residents from the home.

Easton Police and members of the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council regional response team set up a perimeter around the house. The woman approached the front door of the building, still in possession of the weapon, police said.

“An Easton Officer, fearing for their safety, fired a single shot at the woman,” the department said in a statement.

She remained in the building, and negotiators made multiple attempts to reach her by phone. Eventually, officers entered the home and found the woman dead.

The officer who fired their weapon has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. This is in keeping with Easton Police Department policy, officials said.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office will continue to investigate the matter.