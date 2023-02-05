Local Alewife MBTA station remains closed following crash in parking garage The station will likely be closed for the week.

Alewife Station and the parking garage will likely remain closed for the week following a car crash on the top floor of the garage that left debris in the station below, according to a release from the MBTA. At a minimum, the station will be closed until Tuesday.

Shuttle buses will be available for those trying to travel between Alewife Station and the connecting Red Line stops in the meantime.

Drivers with cars currently in the garage are allowed to retrieve them, but new cars are not allowed to enter. Those who use the garage are asked to find alternatives until a safe, accessible path between it and the busway is determined.

The T will provide service updates as they become available.

Alewife Update: Overnight, we safely removed the 10,000lbs concrete barrier from the roof. We continue to clear other debris and examine the roof’s structural integrity. While we're developing plans for securing the roof, we advise riders to expect shuttles to continue this week. https://t.co/KJDtFYecBC pic.twitter.com/S2AoyWAkSH — MBTA (@MBTA) February 5, 2023

There are no updates from the MBTA Transit Police yet about the crash, but earlier reports indicate the driver intentionally hit a concrete barrier on the roof.

Cambridge fire officials said they found the driver of the car unconscious behind the wheel. The driver was taken to a hospital. A child was also taken to a hospital after reportedly being hit by falling glass.

The MBTA said that it has already removed 10,000 lbs of concrete from the roof and is continuing to clean the station.