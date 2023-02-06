13-year-old girl reported missing in Hanson has been found

Newsletter Signup
Update: Kayleigh “Kie” McCormack has been located, Hanson police said Monday afternoon.
___
Original report:
Hanson police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reportedly last seen getting into a man’s car Sunday night.
Around 10 p.m., Kayleigh “Kie” McCormack was spotted getting into a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Lincoln Navigator, which was being driven by a white man between the ages of 20 and 30, Hanson police said.
Police described Kie as being approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall; weighing about 130 pounds; and having blue eyes and brown hair with red streaks in the front.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hanson police at 781-293-4625.
