Local 13-year-old girl reported missing in Hanson has been found "Our missing juvenile has been located. Thank you all for your assistance."

Update: Kayleigh “Kie” McCormack has been located, Hanson police said Monday afternoon.

Our missing juvenile has been located. Thank you all for your assistance. — Hanson Police Dept. (@HansonMAPolice) February 6, 2023

___

Original report:

Hanson police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reportedly last seen getting into a man’s car Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m., Kayleigh “Kie” McCormack was spotted getting into a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Lincoln Navigator, which was being driven by a white man between the ages of 20 and 30, Hanson police said.

Police described Kie as being approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall; weighing about 130 pounds; and having blue eyes and brown hair with red streaks in the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hanson police at 781-293-4625.