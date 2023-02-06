Local Officials identify Easton woman killed by police during wellness check, release more details When officers arrived for the welfare check, Marianne Griffiths allegedly threatened to shoot the police and herself, the DA's office said.

Authorities have identified the Easton woman who was fatally shot by police Sunday as 56-year-old Marianne Griffiths.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said Griffiths was killed after allegedly threatening police during a well-being check.

An Ashland man called 911 around 11:30 a.m., telling authorities that his mother, Griffiths, had said she attempted to kill herself by injecting a dangerous amount of insulin, Quinn’s office said in a press release.

Easton police encountered Griffiths and other family members upon arrival at the Spooner Street home. Following a brief discussion, Griffiths ran downstairs and threatened to shoot the police and herself, the DA’s office said.

Advertisement:

Officers immediately evacuated the other people in the home and exited themselves. In a separate press release, the Easton Police Department said it requested assistance from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council regional response team and set up a perimeter around the house.

Griffiths reportedly ran back upstairs, approached the front entryway, and pointed what appeared to be a rifle at the officers outside, according to Quinn’s office.

An Easton police officer fired one shot — striking Griffiths in the chest — before retreating, the DA’s office said.

Negotiators made several attempts to speak with Griffiths by phone, and members of the regional response team eventually entered the home and found her dead inside, according to Easton police.

Upon re-entering the home, officers found that she had actually been holding a pump action BB gun, according to the DA’s office.

“Preliminary information obtained thus far indicates Griffiths suffered from long-term mental health issues and suicidal ideation,” Quinn’s office said.

Prosecutors and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are actively investigating the shooting, according to the release. Quinn’s office emphasized that case details are preliminary pending a full investigation and final report, which will be released publicly.

Advertisement:

Easton police said the officer who shot Griffiths has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, per department policy.