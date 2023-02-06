Local

Raynham fire department helps get 1500-pound horse back on his hooves

"We're happy George is okay!"

Photo Courtesy of the Raynham Fire Department

By Melissa Ellin

A local fire department got an unexpected call Monday morning about a horse named George at Lonesome Dove Stables in Raynham, according to a press release. The 1500-pound, 18-year-old draft horse’s leg had fallen asleep, so the Raynham Fire Department helped him get back up.

“I woke up to him laying on the ground this morning and he could not get up,” George’s owner, Timothy McCabe told WJAR.

He then called RFD at around 8:30 a.m., and they sent first responders out to assist. The Bristol County Technical Rescue Team and the Raynham Center Water District assisted in getting the horse back on his hooves and walking.

The horse, George, was lifted with help from multiple first responders across units.

“We’re happy George is okay!” RFD posted on Facebook.