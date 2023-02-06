Local Raynham fire department helps get 1500-pound horse back on his hooves "We're happy George is okay!" Photo Courtesy of the Raynham Fire Department

A local fire department got an unexpected call Monday morning about a horse named George at Lonesome Dove Stables in Raynham, according to a press release. The 1500-pound, 18-year-old draft horse’s leg had fallen asleep, so the Raynham Fire Department helped him get back up.

Horse Rescue! George is a draft horse that weighs over 1500 lbs. His owners called the Raynham Fire Dept. this morning when he wasn’t able to get up on his own.



With the help of a harness, backhoe, and the Bristol County Technical Response team George is up and walking @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/ZtHfJCaIvH — Allegra Zamore (@allegrazamore) February 6, 2023

“I woke up to him laying on the ground this morning and he could not get up,” George’s owner, Timothy McCabe told WJAR.

He then called RFD at around 8:30 a.m., and they sent first responders out to assist. The Bristol County Technical Rescue Team and the Raynham Center Water District assisted in getting the horse back on his hooves and walking.

The horse, George, was lifted with help from multiple first responders across units.

“We’re happy George is okay!” RFD posted on Facebook.