Raynham fire department helps get 1500-pound horse back on his hooves

A local fire department got an unexpected call Monday morning about a horse named George at Lonesome Dove Stables in Raynham, according to a press release. The 1500-pound, 18-year-old draft horse’s leg had fallen asleep, so the Raynham Fire Department helped him get back up.
“I woke up to him laying on the ground this morning and he could not get up,” George’s owner, Timothy McCabe told WJAR.
He then called RFD at around 8:30 a.m., and they sent first responders out to assist. The Bristol County Technical Rescue Team and the Raynham Center Water District assisted in getting the horse back on his hooves and walking.
“We’re happy George is okay!” RFD posted on Facebook.
