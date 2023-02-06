Driver facing charges after crash lands car on Green Line tracks near MFA

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
An Ashland driver is facing charges following a speed-related collision that landed a car on the Green Line tracks near the Museum of Fine Arts early on Monday, according to MBTA Transit Police.
The unidentified 22-year-old driver was allegedly speeding, ignored a red light, and crashed into a traffic pole before their car came to rest on the tracks around midnight, transit police said in a tweet.
No one was injured in the crash, the department said.
Authorities will seek charges against the driver for operating to endanger, speeding, and failing to stop at a red light, according to transit police.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.