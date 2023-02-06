Local

Driver facing charges after crash lands car on Green Line tracks near MFA

The driver was allegedly speeding, ignored a red light, and crashed into a traffic pole, MBTA Transit Police said.

Car on tracks near MFA in Boston
A car crashed into a traffic pole before coming to rest on the Green Line tracks near the Museum of Fine Arts early on Monday, MBTA Transit Police said. MBTA Transit Police

By Abby Patkin

An Ashland driver is facing charges following a speed-related collision that landed a car on the Green Line tracks near the Museum of Fine Arts early on Monday, according to MBTA Transit Police. 

The unidentified 22-year-old driver was allegedly speeding, ignored a red light, and crashed into a traffic pole before their car came to rest on the tracks around midnight, transit police said in a tweet

No one was injured in the crash, the department said. 

Authorities will seek charges against the driver for operating to endanger, speeding, and failing to stop at a red light, according to transit police. 