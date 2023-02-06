Local Driver facing charges after crash lands car on Green Line tracks near MFA The driver was allegedly speeding, ignored a red light, and crashed into a traffic pole, MBTA Transit Police said. A car crashed into a traffic pole before coming to rest on the Green Line tracks near the Museum of Fine Arts early on Monday, MBTA Transit Police said. MBTA Transit Police

An Ashland driver is facing charges following a speed-related collision that landed a car on the Green Line tracks near the Museum of Fine Arts early on Monday, according to MBTA Transit Police.

The unidentified 22-year-old driver was allegedly speeding, ignored a red light, and crashed into a traffic pole before their car came to rest on the tracks around midnight, transit police said in a tweet.

No one was injured in the crash, the department said.

Authorities will seek charges against the driver for operating to endanger, speeding, and failing to stop at a red light, according to transit police.

2/6 12AM 22 y/o driver of Ashland traveling at high rate of speed,ignored red light, crashed into traffic pole&somehow landed on MBTA GL M.F.A stop in Boston. Charges will be sought.. Oper to endanger, speeding, red light. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/7zhHolR08d — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 6, 2023