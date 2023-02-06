Local Fundraiser launched for 6-year-old killed in Orleans house fire "Kyi would walk in a room and light up the world." Shantal Thomas and her son Kyi Odeen Bourne. GoFundMe

The mother of a six-year-old boy who died in an Orleans house fire Saturday has started a GoFundMe for funeral and family recovery expenses.

Shantal Thomas wrote on the page that funds will go toward funeral costs for her son, Kyi Odeen Bourne, as well as helping her family get back on its feet after the fire. Thomas, her husband, and their 8-year-old daughter are looking for financial assistance with food, clothing, and shelter.

“Thanks in advance to y’all,” she wrote. “Prayers for my family to get through these difficult times.”

She added that her son was autistic, his favorite color was red, and he loved SpongeBob SquarePants and The Boss Baby franchise.

“Kyi has a heart of gold. Kyi love, love, love everybody. Kyi would walk in a room and light up the world,” Thomas told WCVB.

As of Monday night, the family received more than $40,000, exceeding its goal of $25,000. Over 600 donations were made.

The fire happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday at 177 Route 6A in Orleans. When firefighters arrived they were told the boy was still in the house and began searching.

Once he was found, the 6-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Four other occupants were also injured, but survived.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire in 20 minutes.