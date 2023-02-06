Local Rhode Island state senator says he knocked out intruder in his home Sen. Gordon Rogers, of Foster, reportedly found an intruder in his house last week.

A Rhode Island state senator reportedly fought off a home intruder last Thursday.

Sen. Gordon Rogers, a Republican from the town of Foster, told The Providence Journal that the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m., shortly after Rogers arrived home. Rogers told the paper that he took a quick shower, got dressed, and used a computer to print out a couple documents.

Rogers went upstairs to retrieve his documents and found Patrick Lucas, an acquaintance of his, ABC 6 reported. Police were called and officers heard yelling coming front the second floor. Rogers was reportedly standing near the stairs and Lucas was lying on the floor.

Rogers told the Journal that Lucas was known to him, but was not welcome in the house. Lucas has “issues” and appeared to be under the influence, Rogers told the paper.

Lucas’ eyes were bloodshot, and his speech was slurred, according to a police report obtained by ABC 6.

Lucas grabbed Rogers by the shirt, prompting Rogers to hit him in the face twice, according to the Journal. Lucas was knocked unconscious.

When police arrived at the scene, they asked Lucas why he was in the house. He told police to “go [expletive] yourself,” and, when asked again, said “Be quiet or I will give you something to eat,” ABC 6 reported. Lucas was arrested and continued to berate officers.

Lucas is now facing charges of breaking and entering and assault. He was treated at a local hospital and released on bail on Saturday, according to the Journal.

Rogers reportedly told police that Lucas entered through an unlocked back door. After reviewing security footage from his home, Rogers determined that the intruder was only in the house for a few minutes before police were called.