Local Violent BMW crash into traffic post kills driver in Hingham As it slammed into the post, pieces of the car flew across the street and onto a nearby grassy area, which caught fire.

A man was killed in a Sunday evening crash into a traffic signal post after allegedly driving erratically along Route 3A in Hingham.

Hingham police received a call at 4:43 p.m. from someone reporting that a car had been driving westbound on Lincoln Street, or Route 3A, and appeared to be “all over the road,” the department said in a release.

As officers were en route to the scene, the car crashed at the intersection of Shipyard Drive, authorities said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle, police said.

Following a preliminary investigation, authorities believe that the 2014 BMW had been driving westbound on Lincoln Street, drove across Shipyard Drive, ended up on the sidewalk, and struck the base of a large traffic signal post on Shipyard Drive.

Advertisement:

As it slammed into the post, pieces of the car flew across Lincoln Street and onto a nearby grassy area, officials said. The grassy area caught fire, but was extinguished by Hingham firefighters.

No other cars were damaged in the crash, police said.

Officials kept this section of Lincoln Street closed off until 9:15 p.m. so that local and state police could investigate the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.

The name of the driver has not been released, pending next of kin notification.